Obituary
George Rosenkranz: Chemist whose team developed the Pill
30 June 2019 - 00:00
George Rosenkranz, who has died at the age of 102, was a scientist who fled the Nazis and became a leading figure in the field of steroid chemistry
George Rosenkranz, who has died at the age of 102, was a scientist who fled the Nazis and became a leading figure in the field of steroid chemistry
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.