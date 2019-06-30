Obituary

Judith Krantz: Pioneer of the 'bonkbuster', and a glitzy target for literary critics

Bestselling author and purveyor of sex among the rich gave Donald Trump a role in raunchy TV show

Judith Krantz, who has died aged 91, became one of the world's bestselling authors as a pioneer of the "sex 'n' shopping" novel - the genre known as the "bonkbuster"