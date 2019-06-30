Opinion
Making the president's dream a reality, from the ground up
At local level we must think beyond new taxi ranks and market stalls
30 June 2019 - 00:02
"I dream of a SA where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories."
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.