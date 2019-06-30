Opinion
Played for a fool by foreigners who saw our weak spots, we parrot their race-baiting insults
30 June 2019 - 00:03
Whether it's because of an inferiority complex or the lack of internal consensus among ourselves on critical issues affecting the country - it's difficult to put a finger on it - South Africans often seem keen to give more weight to the views of foreigners than to our own judgment
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.