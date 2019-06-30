Opinion
Q&A with Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng
Objections by the South African Local Government Association have delayed this week's implementation of National Treasury regulations to curb spending by municipal officials. Chris Barron asked Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng…
30 June 2019 - 00:00
Objections by the South African Local Government Association have delayed this week's implementation of National Treasury regulations to curb spending by municipal officials
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.