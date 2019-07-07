Opinion
A new chapter opens in the troubled history of history in SA
07 July 2019 - 00:00
History as a discipline "became history" in post-apartheid SA. In a country where the lack of free speech ensured a triumphalist rendering of the past, citizens have almost always been dreadfully ignorant of their own history, as well as that of Africa and the world.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.