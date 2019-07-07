Q&A with Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith
Cape Town is fining homeless people for sleeping on the streets. Chris Barron asked the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith ...
07 July 2019 - 00:45
Cape Town is fining homeless people for sleeping on the streets. Chris Barron asked the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith ...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.