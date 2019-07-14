Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Adrienne Bird: Champion of workers' rights to skills development

14 July 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Adrienne Bird, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 64, championed the rights of workers to education and training, and was one of the main architects of SA’s post-apartheid skills development legislation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Glenda Kemp: From controversial stripper to devout Christian Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Julius Malema Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Police are failing, but there is a way to destroy Cape Town's ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X