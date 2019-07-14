Editorial

Many things to decry in troop deployment, but peace is not one of them

It's all very well for liberal intellectuals to wring their hands over the prospect of soldiers on the streets and bleat that it sets an unsustainable precedent and threatens the foundations of our constitutional democracy. But they shouldn't think of sharing their reservations with anyone who lives on the blood-drenched Cape Flats, where the imminent arrival of troops has been almost universally welcomed since it was announced on Thursday by police minister Bheki Cele...