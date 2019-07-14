Opinion
Mogoeng's 'sifting mechanism' is not appropriate for a democratic country
The constitution has two primary philosophical functions
14 July 2019 - 00:02
SA’s democracy is fantastic. We have free and fair elections, our constitution rocks and, outside of hate speech, we are free to speak our minds. There’s no campaign of state terror. Everyone is equal before the law. There’s freedom of assembly and protection from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.