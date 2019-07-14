Opinion
Yes, the tech revolution poses threats to SA — but it also has great potential for good
We need to harness the opportunities to grow wealth for all
14 July 2019 - 00:04
Raise the topic of the fourth industrial revolution in most policy circles and the typical response is to dwell on the threats it poses to SA. The threat to jobs from robotics, artificial intelligence and digitalisation, or the threat of global monopolies due to “winner takes all” tippy digital markets...
