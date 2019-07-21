Opinion

Zuma is trying to deploy Africa's old 'liberation handcuffs' defence

Participation in the struggle does not provide absolution for wrongdoing in power

Jacob Zuma is a master of the non sequitur. He possesses a supreme ability to connect completely unrelated events, and make them seem like they are part of the same narrative. This past week he told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he could not have done anything wrong in 2019 because he was persecuted by apartheid and Western intelligence agencies in 1990. These agencies even sought to assassinate him by planting a suicide bomber in a packed stadium concert. He was saved only by his instincts, and stayed away from the concert. Madiba give way, Msholozi is the real Pimpernel...