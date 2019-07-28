A constitutional crisis is when you ignore the law, not when you apply it

Throughout Peter Bruce’s column, “At a fork in the road, Maimane can’t have it both ways” (July 21), in which he attacked me for pursuing the matter of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s payment from Bosasa, he managed to delicately skirt around the central issue: the president accepted money from a company known for bribing politicians, and misled parliament about it.



Bruce casually explained away this part of the story as a man who simply “fluffed it” and misspoke. He went on to cast doubt on the source of my information, before throwing in a wild conspiracy theory suggesting Jacob Zuma might have planted the payment. A theory so far-fetched he must have cringed as he typed it...