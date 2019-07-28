Cyril should be as ruthless as Boris with his enemies

Panned by his critics as a charlatan and a clown, or as “Donald Trump with a thesaurus”, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved with a cabinet massacre, within hours of kissing hands with the Queen, to dispel a self-created myth about his style of government.



Among millions of words he gifted to commentators in his highly paid newspaper columns and interviews, two verbal hostages to future ill-fortune stand out...