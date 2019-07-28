If we've all gone mad, it's for a reason

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Calm down if you can. This country is quite mad. The news cycle is so fast and intense that it induces feelings of inadequacy, of being unable to keep up. Just this week the public protector was taken apart by the Constitutional Court, went back to court the next day trying to nail public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan (and ultimately Cyril Ramaphosa) and the day after that announced an investigation into the appointment of South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ed Kieswetter, what public intellectual Songezo Zibi called "another dial-a-finding" investigation.



That's just a fraction of the week's Zuma fightback campaign. Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general, on Wednesday wrote a very late-night statement denouncing former tourism minister Derek Hanekom for admitting that two years ago he briefly chatted with an EFF MP about a no-confidence vote against then president Jacob Zuma. Go Derek! But apparently this was a shock to Ace, who had forgotten that the same Hanekom the year before had stood up at an ANC national executive committee meeting and bravely proposed the recall of Zuma...