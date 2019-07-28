Obituary

Li Peng: ‘The Butcher of Tiananmen’

Li Peng, who has died at the age of 90, served as China’s premier between 1987 and 1998. He became known as “the Butcher of Beijing”, or “the Butcher of Tiananmen”, for his role in the infamous crackdown on dissidents in 1989 in which hundreds of people, probably thousands, were killed by state forces.



In his diaries — which were due to be published in 2004 until the Chinese government intervened, and were eventually published in 2010 — Li attempted to minimise his part in the massacre, and to shift the blame onto China’s leader Deng Xiaoping, who, he claimed, took the decision to impose martial law and send in the army to clear the square...