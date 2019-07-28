Obituary

Maj Gen Mike Fryer: Top SA cop turned UN peacekeeper

Leader of peace force in Darfur made headlines by highlighting scourge of rape in Sudan conflict

Maj Gen Mike Fryer, who has died in Centurion at the age of 63, was a former assistant commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) who led the first UN-AU peacekeeping force in Darfur, in Western Sudan, from 2007 to 2010.



The New York Times called the job “a peacekeeper’s nightmare”...