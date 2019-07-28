Obituary
Maj Gen Mike Fryer: Top SA cop turned UN peacekeeper
Leader of peace force in Darfur made headlines by highlighting scourge of rape in Sudan conflict
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Maj Gen Mike Fryer, who has died in Centurion at the age of 63, was a former assistant commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) who led the first UN-AU peacekeeping force in Darfur, in Western Sudan, from 2007 to 2010.
The New York Times called the job “a peacekeeper’s nightmare”...
