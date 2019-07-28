Editorial

Nation will rejoice if Cyril acts against Ace's unelected cabal

President Cyril Ramaphosa's dramatic challenge to fellow ANC leaders who oppose him, to remove him if they dare, neatly captures what a growing number of us South Africans feel about his presidency. Most South Africans have looked on with a growing sense of frustration and bewilderment as the man we thought we had chosen in the May 8 elections to lead the country becomes ensnared by the deceit and trickery of his ANC opponents.



What chance is there for the government to function and deliver a better life for all South Africans when the president and his key ministers are being tied up by legal and political battles? Ramaphosa has public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane trying to tie him and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in legal knots with questionable "findings" after yet another expedited "investigation". Former president Jacob Zuma is happy to add to the discord by "remembering", at his convenience, "spies" in the movement. And at Luthuli House, a swelling band of malcontents, led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, with little better to do than place booby traps in Ramaphosa's path, seems happy to lay the groundwork for a dramatic reversal of the cleanup gains by removing him at the party's national general council meeting next year...