Nationalist militants abandoning democratic liberties? That would be fascists … or the EFF

It is generally accepted that fascism is a radical, ultra right-wing ideology, but what is often forgotten is that Benito Mussolini, regarded as the founder of the creed, started his political career as a left-wing radical. And his father Alessandro was a dyed-in-the-wool socialist.



Mussolini was one of the leading lights of the Italian Socialist Party (PSI) when he was expelled from the party for agitating for military intervention in World War 1. The party had decided to adopt a neutral stance. After the war, in which he was wounded, he led his fascists’ takeover of power in 1922, following a reign of terror by the Blackshirts. He stayed in power for over two decades, and became an inspiration to the likes of Adolf Hitler. Nazism was a form of fascism. And racism was a crucial feature of German fascism; for it was because of their race, not their religious beliefs, that Jews were sent to the gas chambers...