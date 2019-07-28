Young people in the crosshairs as army moves into Cape Town townships

Young men and women in gangland communities are already under unbearable pressure. With the best will, the soldiers’ presence could escalate violence

The high murder rate that has resulted in army deployment in 11 Cape townships could escalate into a war against young people.



Most of the bodies piling up in morgues are under the age of 30. Most grew up without supportive families, with poor education and no formal employment prospects; many are adolescents superheated by conditions not of their making. On other slabs are the collateral damage: adults and children caught in gangland crossfire...