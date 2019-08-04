Opinion
ANC didn't want Barnes, so Pravin should grab him
I've lost count of how often wiseheads warn more rural minds like mine about the dangers of relying on personalities to solve big problems. I wonder how they are responding to Mark Barnes resigning as chief executive of the Post Office. He will have left a good team behind, they'll say, it wasn't all down to one person.
But it was. A few years ago Barnes was a regular feature on Editing Allowed, a little gem of a current affairs TV programme on Business Day TV. He was an outsider, a successful banker, was deputy to Jacko Maree at Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank, and then ran the Standard Bank Group's treasury, the biggest in the country. He still writes the column for Business Day that I had talked him into over a glass or two of something in my office late one afternoon...
