Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in many ways a political storm

The public protector has been savaged by the highest court in the land. She has been branded a liar who is also incompetent, devious, irresponsible, sloppy and opaque. Yet the public protector remains a force of nature fomenting turbulence, writes Ranjeni Munusamy

It had to be Thuli Madonsela, of course, who came up with a fitting depiction of what the public protector ought to be.



“The Makhadzi, an aunt, is a nonpolitical figure who serves as a buffer between the ruler and the people,” Madonsela said in March 2014. She “enhances the voice of the people while serving as the king’s eyes, ears and conscience”, and he ignores her “at his own peril”...