Editorial

Citizens, at least, get smart about crime

Two noteworthy interventions are under way in Cape Town, where citizens are at the end of their tether over the impunity with which criminals operate and the dysfunctionality of the criminal justice system.



One involves 1,320 soldiers, who are spending two months supporting police operations in gang hot spots on the Cape Flats. The other, which we report on today, is a community-led, technology-driven project being tried out in Hout Bay, a fascinating melting pot of colours and cultures and therefore a good place to test new ideas...