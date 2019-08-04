Editorial

Let us not forget the rights of poor and rural women with little access to justice

Over the past 25 years SA's women have made enormous strides, shattering glass ceilings, entrenching their rights and assuming an increasing amount of political power. They, and the rest of SA, have every reason to celebrate as the country marks National Women's Day this week.



The pages of this newspaper feature stories of several inspirational women. Among them are physicist Adriana Marais, who is part of the government's fourth industrial revolution task team, and who has developed her own "off-world" training programme to develop technologies and enable people to experience living in extreme environments such as Mars or on the Moon...