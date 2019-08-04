Opinion

No more President Nice Guy: Ramaphosa needs to wise up to who is breaking our society and hit back

I have been trying to imagine the scene at last weekend's ANC national executive committee meeting when President Cyril Ramaphosa told those planning to oust him at next year's national general council to "be my guest".



After months of sitting passively while the fightback campaign gained momentum, Ramaphosa finally plucked up the courage to tell his opponents to bring it on...