Opinion

Tourism, and the jobs that come with it, cannot grow without safety and security

Millions around the world see SA as a destination of choice for rest and recreation. Upon their arrival they are greeted by smiling faces and they get to experience a diversity of cultures that in their evolution were also shaped by a complex history of colonisation and resistance.



International and domestic tourists who choose to walk along our sandy beaches on the coast, swim in our oceans, climb our mountains and visit our heritage sites to marvel at the history of humanity and civilisation look to us South Africans to remove all obstacles to make their journey restful and peaceful...