Zuma's cynical tactics spit in the face of the search for justice over apartheid-era crimes

Tymon Smith Columnist
04 August 2019 - 00:03

During a break from the testimony of former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry a few weeks ago, some observers may have noticed signs carried outside calling for former defence chief and ex-minister of communications Siphiwe Nyanda to come clean about "what happened to Nokuthula Simelane and ranking of Umkhonto we Sizwe soldiers".

This in the light of accusations made by Zuma that Nyanda was a spy for the apartheid regime while in exile, accusations which Nyanda has denied and for which he wishes to be afforded an opportunity to cross-examine Zuma...

