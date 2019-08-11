Opinion

Intimidation of journalists and slurs against judges are unmistakable signs that our democracy is under attack

During a visit to Turkey in 2015, I kept questioning why society there was not up in arms about the escalating onslaught on the media and judiciary. It was clearly leading to the breakdown of the rule of law and a full assault on democracy.



Turkey's domestic politics and divisions in society over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demonising of people associated with the Gülen movement had much to do with it...