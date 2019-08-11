Judge lambastes minister for ignoring the welfare of lions bred for bones

In a Pretoria high court judgment regarding captive lions this week, judge Jody Kollapen said it was inconceivable that the department of environmental affairs (DEA) could have ignored welfare considerations in setting the annual export quota of lion skeletons.



“My view,” he said, “is that the minister erred in concluding that since she was not seized with the welfare mandate for lions in captivity, she was not obliged to give consideration to welfare issues relating to lions in captivity when determining the quota.”..