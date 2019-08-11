Judge lambastes minister for ignoring the welfare of lions bred for bones
11 August 2019 - 00:00
In a Pretoria high court judgment regarding captive lions this week, judge Jody Kollapen said it was inconceivable that the department of environmental affairs (DEA) could have ignored welfare considerations in setting the annual export quota of lion skeletons.
“My view,” he said, “is that the minister erred in concluding that since she was not seized with the welfare mandate for lions in captivity, she was not obliged to give consideration to welfare issues relating to lions in captivity when determining the quota.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.