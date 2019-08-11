Opinion

Losing the war on Brexit, Boris opts for his own Battle of the Bulge

The mad dash of the UK prime minister's all-in bet on a hard Brexit is a last chance - but will Europe be daunted this time?

Late in 1944, as Allied troop columns closed in on Germany's Eastern and Western fronts, signalling the inevitable demise of the Nazi regime, Hitler threw the dice on one last big gamble.



Marshalling all the resources it could find, Germany launched a counter-offensive. The plan was to dash to the sea, capture Antwerp and cut off Allied supply lines...