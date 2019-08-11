Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
11 August 2019 - 00:00
The flip-flopping Red Berets' opportunism is exposed every time they open their mouths.
They pride themselves on having helped get rid of the Nkandla Crooner, but they have changed their principles and are now defending his friends...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.