Editorial

NHI is a poison pill that will leave SA poorer and none the healthier

There's something deeply troubling about the government's approach to the matter of universal health care, as shown in the unveiling of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by health minister Zweli Mkhize this week.



It's been years in the making, yet the details remain shrouded in a fog of evasion and wishful thinking. One would think, with SA fast running out of money and amid mounting speculation about an approach on bended knees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that grandiose schemes would be the last thing we need...