Opinion

Only a continental education makeover will deliver Africa's demographic dividend

Our growing and young population could be our greatest asset by 2050

The year 2050 sounds like a long way off. But it is just 31 years away. And in that time, Africa's population is projected to double. We currently account for 16% of the world's population; by 2050, a quarter of the world will be African.



If we're 25% of the world's population, we're 25% of its consumers. That means one in four consumers on the planet will be in Africa. The implications of that are huge. How will this affect the continent's economic development? Time will tell, but much of it comes down to whether we can take advantage of our demographic dividend...