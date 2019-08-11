Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Our democracy needs a strong SABC - and the public purse should pay for it

11 August 2019 - 00:06 By BHEKISISA MNCUBE

Last week the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) failed to broadcast the Premier Soccer League (PSL) games on all its platforms after negotiations with the broadcast rights holder, SuperSport, floundered.

The asking price for these broadcasting rights is R280m for 144 matches a year for five years...

