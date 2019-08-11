Q&A with Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou

Striking workers demanding an 18% salary hike brought Tshwane to a halt last week. Chris Barron asked the general secretary of the South African Municipal Workers' Union Koena Ramotlou ...

Your members stand accused of lawlessness, thuggery, intimidation, hijacking buses ...



If they'd hijacked buses the police would have arrested them...