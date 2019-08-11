Book Extract

Tinker, tailer, sailor, spy: the naval commander who sank secrets

In this extract from his book 'Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies', Jonathan Ancer tells how Dieter Felix Gerhardt and his wife Ruth were exposed for spying on the apartheid government for the Soviet Union

Now that the CIA had a name they set a trap. Felix’s luck was about to run out. On January 8 1983 Gerhardt’s double life came to an end when agents from the CIA, FBI and MI5 burst through the door in a room at the Holiday Inn in New York.



This is how the journalist Mervyn Rees, at the time considered the “Gerhardt expert”, reported the arrest:..