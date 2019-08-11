Obituary

Toni Morrison: Nobel winner hailed as 'America's national novelist'

Toni Morrison, who has died at the age of 88, was the first black woman and first African-American to win the Nobel prize for literature, and one of the most original literary voices of the 20th century.



Though she took up writing relatively late - to "postpone the melancholy" of a failed marriage - her work enjoyed great critical and commercial success, prompting the New York Times to describe her as "the nearest America has to a national novelist"...