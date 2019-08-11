Obituary
Toni Morrison: Nobel winner hailed as 'America's national novelist'
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Toni Morrison, who has died at the age of 88, was the first black woman and first African-American to win the Nobel prize for literature, and one of the most original literary voices of the 20th century.
Though she took up writing relatively late - to "postpone the melancholy" of a failed marriage - her work enjoyed great critical and commercial success, prompting the New York Times to describe her as "the nearest America has to a national novelist"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.