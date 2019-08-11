Opinion

When the media stands up against the EFF bullies, it stands up for the rights of every South African

There was an expectation, probably a tad optimistic, that once apartheid had been defeated and freedom of speech was finally enshrined in our new constitution, the press would have an unfettered right to roam and report without hindrance or obstruction. Unfortunately, it hasn't turned out that way.



Despite the sturdy protection that the press enjoys under the constitution, practitioners of the craft continue to run the gauntlet of taunts and threats and even violence from certain sections of the community...