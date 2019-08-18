Opinion
A bare-knuckle fight rather than fanciful philosophies is what we need now to secure the future of our country
18 August 2019 - 00:05
A South African expatriate in Hong Kong became a social media sensation this week when a video was posted of her tearfully lamenting the clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters in the city.
"I moved from South Africa to be away from this. South Africa has this … I don't want this. This is not the Hong Kong that I've learnt to love," she wailed into her shawl, delicately clutching her bottled water...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.