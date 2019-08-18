Opinion

A bare-knuckle fight rather than fanciful philosophies is what we need now to secure the future of our country

A South African expatriate in Hong Kong became a social media sensation this week when a video was posted of her tearfully lamenting the clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters in the city.



"I moved from South Africa to be away from this. South Africa has this … I don't want this. This is not the Hong Kong that I've learnt to love," she wailed into her shawl, delicately clutching her bottled water...