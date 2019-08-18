Obituary
Carrol Boyes: Artist who forged an iconic global brand
Quirkiness and humour transformed the mundane
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Carrol Boyes, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 64, was an artist, designer and businesswoman who created one of SA’s most iconic and globally recognised brands.
She took plain, unadventurous, everyday utensils and transformed them into quirky (“throw in a bit of naughtiness every now and then”, she told her design staff), humorous (“never lose your sense of humour”) and functional works of art...
