Cold reality bites as Zuma wages his pointless fightback on Twitter

18 August 2019 - 00:06 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA

Former president Jacob Zuma is big on Twitter, an ironic development considering that at the height of his misrule he dismissed SA's twitterati as "clever blacks".

Another irony is that the more his presence on social media grows, the more diminished his status in the ANC seems to be...

