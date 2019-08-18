Opinion & Analysis

Hogarth

18 August 2019 - 00:00

Not just wrong queue, wrong bank

By the time bumbling public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane leaves office, that institution will have been confirmed as the biggest national joke. While investigating how McBuffalo raised millions to defeat Mama Africa at Nasrec, she attempted to subpoena bank accounts linked to Cupcake. One of the banks, Absa, came out publicly to say it did not know how bumbling Busi got her hands on McBuffalo's accounts held with it because it had never been subpoenaed. So it turns out, according to the Mail&Guardian, that a subpoena, signed by Busi herself, and meant for FirstRand Group, was sent to Absa. Who will protect the public from such incompetence?..

