Editorial

Honour Marikana fallen by reviewing police methods that killed them

Marikana is a permanent blot on our young democracy, one that can never be erased from our country's history. Since 2012, every year around this time South Africans unite as they remember the 34 miners who were wiped out during what will go down as one of the deadliest massacres this country has seen. The brutality meted out by members of the South African Police Service will forever be etched in our minds.



Friday marked seven years since those mineworkers were shot dead while protesting for better wages at a Lonmin Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West. If you include those who were killed in the days leading up to that fateful day, including security guards and police officers, the death toll rises to 44. As flags dipped in honour of the mineworkers this week, one thing became crystal clear: the process of healing our nation is going to be a very long and painful one. South Africans have not forgiven those they believe were responsible for this. We agree with calls that we need to find a way to move on as a nation, but to expect people to forget about the lives lost on that koppie may be unfair, especially when we have yet to see real consequences for those who were found to have had a hand in the events leading up to that day...