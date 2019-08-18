Mampara of the week: Elijah Mhlanga

CHAPTER AND PERVERSE



Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson of the department of basic education, has some odd ideas about reading. And women. He went public with a series of tweets designed, he said, to "make reading sexy". He sort of apologised for posting pictures of women in various states of undress in a ham-fisted attempt to attract presumably male pupils to "an activity that can be done for fun and leisure"...