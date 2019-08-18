Mampara of the week: Elijah Mhlanga
18 August 2019 - 00:00
CHAPTER AND PERVERSE
Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson of the department of basic education, has some odd ideas about reading. And women. He went public with a series of tweets designed, he said, to "make reading sexy". He sort of apologised for posting pictures of women in various states of undress in a ham-fisted attempt to attract presumably male pupils to "an activity that can be done for fun and leisure"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.