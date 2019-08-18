Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Media case against the EFF is about hate speech, not freedom of speech

Targeting journalists based on their jobs flies in face of Equality Act

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By MAHLATSE MAHLASE

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists are seeking relief against the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, following a spate of abuse and harassment by people purporting to be EFF supporters against these journalists. At the heart of our case is the singling out of targeted individual journalists by Malema and the EFF leadership and the creation of an enabling environment for abuse and harassment to be levelled against them.

Sanef and the journalists approached the Equality Court on legal advice as we believe that the conduct of the EFF and its supporters constitutes hate speech and harassment against the named journalists. We approached the Equality Court as we believed this court was both appropriate and relatively expeditious...

