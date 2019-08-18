Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Visa easing is a ray of light in a spooky time

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
18 August 2019 - 00:00

I have news. "As from today [August 15], travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand will no longer require a visa to visit South Africa for holidays, conferencing, and business meeting visits," Aaron Motsoaledi, the minister of home affairs, declared on Thursday.

It might seem a small thing in the middle of being spooked about an imminent Moody's downgrade, falling into the deathly grip of an IMF rescue and the end of life as we know it. But the announcement marks the first signs of life in a home affairs department that has done its utmost, for years, to make it as difficult as possible for people to come and spend their money here...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Intimidation of journalists and slurs against judges are ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. IMRAAN BUCCUS | Ace and the gang are precisely the people Fanon warned us about Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | When the media stands up against the EFF bullies, it stands ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women

Related articles

  1. South Africa has just allowed visa-free access for these four countries South Africa
  2. Why these are the top 5 countries in which to teach English as a foreign ... South Africa
  3. Hey selfie snappers, don't step on the tulips! Travel
X