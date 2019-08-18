Was Bill Clinton canvas Jeffrey Epstein's revenge?
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Jeffrey Epstein kept a bizarre painting of Bill Clinton on display in his New York townhouse, it was reported this week. Epstein's $77m (about R1.2bn) home in the Upper East Side - the largest private home in the city, with 40 rooms over seven floors - was described by girls he allegedly abused as being full of surreal and intimidating art.
Among the most unusual of works is an oil painting of Clinton, in a blue dress similar to the infamous one worn by Monica Lewinsky, and wearing red stilettos. Clinton is shown lounging in a chair in the Oval Office, and leering at the camera. The painting was spotted by a visitor to the house in October 2012...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.