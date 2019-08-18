Was Bill Clinton canvas Jeffrey Epstein's revenge?

Jeffrey Epstein kept a bizarre painting of Bill Clinton on display in his New York townhouse, it was reported this week. Epstein's $77m (about R1.2bn) home in the Upper East Side - the largest private home in the city, with 40 rooms over seven floors - was described by girls he allegedly abused as being full of surreal and intimidating art.



Among the most unusual of works is an oil painting of Clinton, in a blue dress similar to the infamous one worn by Monica Lewinsky, and wearing red stilettos. Clinton is shown lounging in a chair in the Oval Office, and leering at the camera. The painting was spotted by a visitor to the house in October 2012...