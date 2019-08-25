Opinion

Justice Cameron sets high bar for successor in SA's top court

In 1981, a young Roman law lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand left the faculty to go to Oxford University as a Vinerian Scholar.



This most prestigious legal scholarship is awarded by one of the most prestigious universities in the world "for the best performance in the degree Bachelor of Civil Laws". Only four South Africans have ever summited its heights. One, Leonard Hoffman, became a Law Lord. Another, Rex Welsh QC, was a lion of the Johannesburg Bar, and Tony Honoré was Regius Professor of Civil Law and a Fellow of All Souls College at Oxford...