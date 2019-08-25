Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Spiritual poverty can make the fist an attractive proposition

The manner in which the EFF singles out foes is a prelude to violence

25 August 2019 - 00:03 By XOLELA MANGCU

If the rhetoric of the EFF against journalists, judges and intellectuals does not frighten you, then you clearly have not lived under the spectre of violence. I am not talking about just colonial and apartheid violence, but the carnage that tore the Black community apart in the 1980s. I lost many comrades in that decade.

The killings did not erupt out of nowhere. They started with epithets. They first had to dehumanise the Other - like we demonise foreign nationals as amakwere-kwere as a prelude to attacking and killing them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Cold reality bites as Zuma wages his pointless fightback ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How Onkgopotse Tiro met his gruesome, untimely end from the 'Parcel of Death' Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Visa easing is a ray of light in a spooky time Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. MAHLATSE MAHLASE | Media case against the EFF is about hate speech, not freedom ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Intimidation of journalists and slurs against judges are ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EFF, like journalists, also abused by faceless trolls, court hears Politics
X