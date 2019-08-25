Opinion

Spiritual poverty can make the fist an attractive proposition

The manner in which the EFF singles out foes is a prelude to violence

If the rhetoric of the EFF against journalists, judges and intellectuals does not frighten you, then you clearly have not lived under the spectre of violence. I am not talking about just colonial and apartheid violence, but the carnage that tore the Black community apart in the 1980s. I lost many comrades in that decade.



The killings did not erupt out of nowhere. They started with epithets. They first had to dehumanise the Other - like we demonise foreign nationals as amakwere-kwere as a prelude to attacking and killing them...