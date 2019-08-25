Opinion
Spiritual poverty can make the fist an attractive proposition
The manner in which the EFF singles out foes is a prelude to violence
25 August 2019 - 00:03
If the rhetoric of the EFF against journalists, judges and intellectuals does not frighten you, then you clearly have not lived under the spectre of violence. I am not talking about just colonial and apartheid violence, but the carnage that tore the Black community apart in the 1980s. I lost many comrades in that decade.
The killings did not erupt out of nowhere. They started with epithets. They first had to dehumanise the Other - like we demonise foreign nationals as amakwere-kwere as a prelude to attacking and killing them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.