Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

We can build NHI, and we should

Ultimately, we will all pay into a central health fund according to our means, receive medical treatment according to our needs - and sleep better at night

25 August 2019 - 00:02 By DI MCINTYRE

It was completely predictable that the minute the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill saw the light of day, news headlines would again scream "It's unaffordable", "We don't have the capacity", and all the other myths and red herrings about NHI would once again be trotted out.

For South Africans to be able to judge for themselves whether the proposed changes to the health system are desirable or not, it is not helpful to focus on these red herrings but rather to understand the what, why and how of the proposals...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Cold reality bites as Zuma wages his pointless fightback ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. How Onkgopotse Tiro met his gruesome, untimely end from the 'Parcel of Death' Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Visa easing is a ray of light in a spooky time Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance

Related articles

  1. NHI is here to stay: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. NHI rattles medical schemes - and stocks Business
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | NHI is a good idea, but must be forged by consultation Opinion & Analysis
X