Opinion

We can build NHI, and we should

Ultimately, we will all pay into a central health fund according to our means, receive medical treatment according to our needs - and sleep better at night

It was completely predictable that the minute the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill saw the light of day, news headlines would again scream "It's unaffordable", "We don't have the capacity", and all the other myths and red herrings about NHI would once again be trotted out.



For South Africans to be able to judge for themselves whether the proposed changes to the health system are desirable or not, it is not helpful to focus on these red herrings but rather to understand the what, why and how of the proposals...